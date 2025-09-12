Sivakarthikeyan's 'Parasakthi' to hit screens for Pongal next year; film to release on January 14

Chennai, Sep 12 (IANS) The makers of director Sudha Kongara's eagerly-awaited period film, 'Parasakthi', featuring actor Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, on Friday announced that the film would hit screens on January 14 for Pongal next year.

Dawn Pictures, which is producing the highly anticipated film, took to its social media timelines to release a video clip that had some stunning visuals from the period film on Friday. It wrote, "Parasak(thi) Paravattum. (Let the fire spread!) A stunning ride through history awaits! #Parasakthi in Theatres from 14th January 2026. #ParasakthiFromPongal #ParasakthiFromJan14."

It may be recalled that the film is in its final stage of filming. In August, the makers had announced that the unit had wrapped up the wrapped up the Pollachi schedule.

Sources in the know say that some important sequences in the film were shot during this schedule, which began on July 18. However, Sivakarthikeyan had joined the unit a little later.

It may be recalled that while the first schedule of 'Parasakthi' happened in Madurai, the unit headed to Sri Lanka for the film's second schedule. The schedule in Pollachi in Tamil Nadu was the third.

‘Parasakthi’ has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs. The period film, which also features Atharvaa and Sreeleela, is believed to be set in the 1960s in the then state of Madras.

A teaser released by the unit showed that the story takes place in the Pachaiyappa’s college in Madras where Sivakarthikeyan is seen going door to door, in search of something. He comes across as a fearless leader, looking to lead students on a violent protest in rebellion against an unjust system which seems to have imposed orders such as ‘Students - do not touch’. Incidentally, the teaser showed this order printed on a wall changed to ‘Do not touch students’.

The teaser gave away the fact that Ravi Mohan’s character is intent on killing Sivakarthikeyan’s character.

Parasakthi, which was tentatively being referred to as #SK25 as it is Sivakarthikeyan’s 25th film, has music by G V Prakash and cinematography by experienced cameraman Ravi K Chandran. Stunts for the film are by Supreme Sundar.

--IANS

Mkr/