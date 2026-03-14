Sivakarthikeyan heads to Singapore for a vacation with family

Chennai, March 14 (IANS) Actor Sivakarthikeyan, who is delighted with the success of his production house's film 'Thaai Kizhavi', has now chosen to take a vacation with his family.

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The actor and his family members are now in Singapore, enjoying their vacation.

Sivakarthikeyan's wife, Aarthy Sivakarthikeyan took to her Instagram page to post pictures of the family holidaying in Singapore. She wrote, "When the kids get their spring break, I get sore feet, big smiles and a camera roll full of memories. We are on vacation. Singapore."

It may be recalled that Sivakarthikeyan had, at the success meet of Thaai Kizhavi, announced that director Ammamuthu Surya will direct the next film that is to be produced by his production house, Sivakarthikeyan Production.

Participating in the success meet of 'Thaai Kizhavi', Sivakarthikeyan had said, "We want to introduce another new talent, another new director next. The success of Thaai Kizhavi has given me that confidence. Ammamuthu Surya will be the debut director who will be directing the 10th film of SK Productions. He is the one who is getting launched by SK Productions next."

The actor went on to say, "This film ('Thaai Kizhavi') was for ladies. The next film will be for the youth. He is in the process of writing the final script. Once that is done, we will finalise the cast."

During the course of his speech, Sivakarthikeyan also said, "The success of Thaai Kizhavi belongs to each and everyone in the team. I wanted to do this film for a couple of reasons. Both my mother and my elder sister signify my 'Pavanu Thaai'. Even today, my accounts and balance are totally handled by my wife Aarthi. This film is a tribute to all women in every home. I have learnt a lot while creating this movie. I thank Sivakumar Murugesan for this, and I will follow the same for my upcoming projects. I don’t know if by doing so, movies will be successful, but it will definitely save producers’ money.”

--IANS

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