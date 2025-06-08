‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ maker had 8-hour meeting with Aamir Khan including breakfast, lunch

Mumbai, June 8 (IANS) Director R.S. Prasanna, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, has shared the details of one his earliest meetings with the Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan.

Aamir essays the lead character in ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, and has also bankrolled the film. Prasanna recently spoke with IANS during an interview, and shared that while he was initially nervous ahead of his first meeting with the superstar, his nervousness waned off, once he started speaking with him. Before he could realise, 8 hours had passed since their meeting began, and progressed through breakfast and lunch breaks.

Speaking with IANS, Prasanna said, “So the first thought that came to my mind was, ‘Who is going to produce it? Who's going to act in it’. And, while thinking of it, within a second, the name Aamir Khan flashed in my mind and luckily they had reached out from their side. I had not met Aamir sir, but we had had some interactions virtually, and I was thinking that this is a story that I think would appeal to Aamir sir”.

The director shared that he was seeing it from the point of view of a fan, as he said, “What I would like to see in an Aamir Khan movie, in this movie all of those, all of those elements were there and there's entertainment, there's humor, there's also something very sensitive and so I felt it had a perfect package to be an Aamir Khan film”.

He further mentioned, “Luckily, Aamir sir also agreed, which I never believed. After my first film, to do my second film with Aamir Khan is a very big thing. I had not banked on it. I thought okay, at least sir will say that, ‘the story is very good, but you won't be able to do it directly’. But he was so kind. He made me comfortable. He made me take over the reins. I came for the first meeting out of fear and we had an eight hour meeting with breakfast and lunch”.

“I felt like, ‘Is this a real Aamir Khan or is this Aamir Khan's dupe?’ He was so easy to talk to, within ten minutes I was talking to him without any fear, without any nervousness. I realized that he has the magic. He makes everyone feel so comfortable and that gave me even more confidence”, he added.

Produced by Aamir Khan under his banner, Aamir Khan Productions, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ is set to release in cinemas on June 20, 2025.

