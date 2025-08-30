'Sirimara Sirimara' from Anushka Shetty's 'Ghaati' is a mellifluous romantic number that wins your heart!

Chennai, Aug 30 (IANS) The makers of director Krish Jagarlamudi's eagerly-awaited action thriller 'Ghaati', featuring actors Anushka Shetty and Vikram Prabhu in the lead, have now released the third single from the film titled 'Sirimara Sirimara', much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to its social media timelines, First Frame Entertainments, one of the production houses producing the film, shared the link of the song, saying, "Bringing love from the ghaats - pure affection, honesty and innocence. Sheelavathi. Desi Raju. #Ghaati Third Single #SirimaraSirimara out now! #GHAATI GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 5th SEPTEMBER 2025. Starring ‘The Queen’ @MsAnushkaShetty & @iamVikramPrabhu. Directed by the phenomenal @DirKrish. Proudly produced by @UV_Creations & @FirstFrame_Ent. Music by @NagavelliV. Music on @adityamusic.Telugu lyrics by #ESMurthy. Tamil lyrics by @madhankarky."

'Sirimara Sirimara', composed by Sagar Nagavelli, has lyrics by E S Murthy and has been rendered by Anurag Kulkarni, Lipsika Bhashyam & Baby Maanvitha Nagavelli.

It's a pleasant romantic number that shows the bond between the lead pair of Anushka Shetty and Vikram Prabhu in the film. The single also has a few BTS shots of the unit at work.

Expectations from the film have been huge and the excitement has only gotten more intense with the makers choosing to release a trailer of the film recently.

The trailer of the film shows Vikram Prabhu and Anushka Shetty to be a couple in love, residing in the ghats.The poor local populace, commonly referred to as ghaatis, are used by smugglers to smuggle ganja from the treacherous terrain to places across the border. It is evident that the smugglers look down on the ghaatis and address them in a condescending tone. The ghaatis are told to confine themselves to bearing the goods across the borders as doing business wouldn't suit them. The trailer gives the impression that while Vikram Prabhu works in a dispensary or a hospital of some sort, Anushka initially works as a bus conductor. However, the two seem to get married in the film and then look to deliver justice to the poor ghattis who are handed a raw deal by the smugglers.

The film was supposed to hit screens on July 11 this year. However, now, it is scheduled to hit screens on September 5.

Presented by UV Creations and produced by Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi, ‘Ghaati’ is the second collaboration between Anushka Shetty and director Krish, following the success of their blockbuster film ‘Vedam’.

Interestingly, the film will be Anushka's fourth film with UV Creations.

The makers have already disclosed that Tamil actor Vikram Prabhu plays the character of Desi Raju in the film.

In an exclusive interview to IANS, Vikram Prabhu had disclosed that he had lost eight kilos for his role in the film.

The tagline "Victim, Criminal, Legend" speaks of the film’s unique narrative, one that explores the fine lines between good and evil, survival and morality.

Cinematographer Manojh Reddy Katasani has brought to life the world of ‘Ghaati’ with his striking visuals, while Nagavelli Vidya Sagar’s music amplifies its intense mood.

Art direction for the film is by National Award winner Thotta Tharani and editing is by Chanakya Reddy Toorupu and Venkat N Swamy. With Sai Madhav Burra contributing sharp dialogues, the film promises to engage audiences with its powerful storytelling.

IANS

mkr/