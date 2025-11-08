Singer Sinduri calls music director Vishal Chandrasekhar truly her "biggest inspiration"

Chennai, Nov 8 (IANS) Singer Sinduri, who is also the wife of well known music director Vishal Chandrashekar, has now penned an adorable birthday post for her husband in which she has said that he was her biggest inspiration and "the man she was endlessly proud of".

Taking to her Instagram timeline to pen the birthday wish, Sinduri wrote, "Happy birthday to my love, my heart, @composer_vishal, I still remember the first time I saw you creating music — it felt like watching magic take form. Everytime I hear you compose something , I see your beautiful heart and soul in that. You truly are my favourite musician, my biggest inspiration, and the man I’m endlessly proud of."

Going on to point out that her husband was a self-made man, Sinduri said that she admired him all the more for being that way.

"You are someone I can so proudly say has created a big name for himself in music, purely through his talent, hard work, and relentless passion. You’ve built everything on your own, without any backing, without shortcuts — and that makes me admire you even more every single day," she wrote.

Sinduri went on to say that she loved the music director for who he was.

"But beyond your music, what I love most is you!! I love you for the person you are — your humility, your patience, your honesty, and your endless kindness. You carry so much grace even when things aren’t easy. That beautiful heart that never stops caring for people around you. I know all your dreams are going to come true, my love, because no one deserves it more than you."

Sinduri also said that she would always be there for him. She wrote, "I know the coming years are going to be massive for you — for your career, for us, and for everyone whose life you touch with your music and your heart. And I can’t wait to stand beside you through it all — cheering for you, holding you, loving you through every note and every dream that comes true. You know how much I love you, honey. Always have, always will. The sky is just the beginning for you — for us. Let’s fly high together, hand in hand, forever. Happy Birthday, my love. Forever proud of you."

