Singer Leslee Lewis aims to revive golden era of recording inspired by Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar

Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) Singer-composer Leslee Lewis has revealed that he aims to revive the golden era of recording.

Drawing inspiration from legends Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar, he has embraced the old-school approach of recording songs in one take. In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Leslee shared that his song "Tere Bina" was recorded in a single take from start to finish, giving it a raw and organic feel. He explained that the track is entirely live, without any electronic enhancements, which he believes helps listeners connect deeply with its honesty. Lewis added that his approach was inspired by the golden era of Bollywood music, reminiscent of the days of Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar, when artists would sit together and record a song in one go.

When asked about the organic feel of his song ‘Tere Bina’ and his approach to recording it, the singer mentioned, “That song was recorded in one take, from start to finish. That is why it feels so organic and alive. It is not electronic; it is purely live. I feel people connect deeply with that honesty. I try to bring back the old-school feeling, like the era of Lata ji and Kishore ji, when we all sat together and recorded a song in one go. In just a couple of hours, the song would be complete, yet it would live on for decades.”

Leslee Lewis also revealed what makes a melody timeless, given that many of his compositions remain relevant even today. He explained that a timeless melody combines a strong composition with meaningful lyrics. “A timeless melody has a strong composition and meaningful lyrics. When good words meet a strong tune and are carried forward by an honest singer, the song stays alive forever.”

Leslee Lewis is renowned for his work in both remixing and original compositions. He remixed Asha Bhosle’s album “Rahul and I” and composed tracks for films including “Janam Samjha Karo,” “O Mere Sona,” and “Piya Tu… Ab To Aaja.”

--IANS

ps/