Singer Akhil Sachdeva reflects on working with Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane amid Indo-Pak tensions

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Playback singer Akhil Sachdeva opened up about his experience collaborating with Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane for his latest track, “Tu Chaand Hai.”

Addressing the ongoing ban on Pakistani artists in the industry, Akhil shared his thoughts on working with Mawra, highlighting the creative synergy and mutual respect that transcended boundaries. Akhil shared the fascinating backstory behind his soulful track 'Tu Chand,' revealing how the song initially didn’t resonate with him but later became a memorable part of his repertoire. The singer disclosed that the song was sent to him by the team, who were keen for him to lend his voice. However, due to a hectic schedule filled with travel and shows, Akhil initially declined the offer. “When I first heard it over the phone, it didn’t strike me as something I should do,” he admitted.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, the singer revealed that it was only after persistent requests from the record label and encouragement from his wife that he decided to give the song a proper listen. “She said, ‘This is a beautiful song, you can’t say no,’ and she was right. It needed a voice like mine,” he reflected.

Adding another layer of connection to the project was the involvement of Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane, who was cast for the music video. Akhil revealed that he was already familiar with Mawra through her brother-in-law, Farhan Saeed, a close friend of his for nearly a decade. The two had even met years earlier during an overseas concert, which made the video shoot in Dubai comfortable and friendly.

“Later, I found out they had planned a very interesting concept involving Mavrah. She’s a well-known actress from Pakistan, and they had cast her for the video. I already knew Mavrah—her brother-in-law, Farhan Saeed, is a very dear friend of mine. We’ve been close for nearly a decade. I had actually met her a few years ago at an overseas concert. So, there was already a level of comfort between us, which made the shoot very easy.”

Addressing the sensitive issue of cross-border collaborations amid ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, Akhil expressed his belief that “music has no boundaries” but also emphasized that “the nation must come first.”

The singer mentioned, “Considering the current situation, I still believe in the sentiment that music has no boundaries. But at the same time, I also feel that the nation must come first. Despite everything, we answered the situation with love. Although there was some aggressive response from the other side, I maintain that nothing comes above the country. The song remains ours—they only cast the actress. I have complete faith that people will love the song regardless of the circumstances. And yes, we always stand with the nation.”

“Tu Chaand Hai" was released on April 4, 2025.

--IANS

ps/