Simu Liu took Taylor Swift's help for his proposal to fiancee

The 36-year-old Marvel actor got engaged to his partner in Paris earlier this year, and he has revealed how the ‘Life of a Showgirl’ singer helped make the moment even more special, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Appearing on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, he said, “My fiancée works in music, she’s a digital marketing executive, and she grew up a Swiftie. She loves Taylor Swift. Taylor Swift‘s songs and her music, that was a big part even in the beginning of our relationship, was getting to know (my fiancee) through those songs and why they meant so much to her”.

He further mentioned, “So I was like, well, if there’s one person that would make this engagement so special, and I reached out, as if we’re BFFs. No, I mean, I met her a couple times, she’s fantastic, but I reached out to Taylor through her publicist, and I said, ‘Hey, is there any way that I could convince you to make a two second video just to say congrats?’”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Simu was delighted when, just a couple of days later, the Anti-Hero hitmaker came through with the "cherry on top" of his proposal.

He added, "She literally, two days later, sent it over and I was able to play it for her, and so, Taylor Swift was the cherry on top! "She is just so nice and sweet”.

Simu, who is best known for playing Shang-Chi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, revealed Allison "completely lost it" when she saw the congratulatory video.

He said, “She was really emotional before, but when I played that video, she just completely lost it. She went into shock”.

Simu revealed their engagement in May this year, as he shared photos of them in front of the Eiffel Tower, and his partner's ring.

