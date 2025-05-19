Simon Pegg feels ‘bittersweet’ as ‘Mission: Impossible’ franchise presses the stop button

Los Angeles, May 19 (IANS) The blockbuster film franchise ‘Mission: Impossible’ has approached its finale, and there won’t be any other ‘Mission: Impossible’ movie. Naturally, it has left the fans emotional.

However, even the actors associated with the film franchise are left with a bitter-sweet feeling, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Hollywood actor Simon Pegg thinks it’s "bittersweet" that ‘Mission: Impossible’ is ending. The 55-year-old actor has portrayed I.M.F (Impossible Mission Force) technician Benji Dunn in the action franchise from 2006’s ‘Mission: Impossible III’, and has now admitted it is "strange" to see the franchise be sunsetted with ‘Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning’.

Speaking with Collider, Pegg said, "It's strange. It's bittersweet, is the best way I can describe it. It's been such a ride. It's been such an amazing experience. I feel grateful, and I feel sad, and I'm excited for people to see this movie. I mean, what an incredible wrapping up”.

The ‘Hot Fuzz’ star added director Christopher McQuarrie - who has helmed the series from 2015’s ‘Mission: Impossible, Rogue Nation’, "has done such an incredible job" of building on what has come before, and crafting the story of Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise).

He continued: "(McQuarrie) has done such an incredible job embracing everything that's gone before and pulling it into this movie as a kind of culmination of all Ethan's choices. I don't think there could be a better way to go out”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, reflecting on his favourite moments from the series, Pegg revealed he never thought he would be involved in so many major action sequences in the ‘Mission: Impossible’ franchise.

He said, "I drove a speedboat up the River Seine, which was so much fun. They basically closed the River Seine for me. There's a lot of aqua. In fact, it's all water-related. I drove a water taxi through Venice, and I rescued, or rather retrieved, Sean Harris from a submerged armored car wearing a rebreather, which is different to scuba. So, every day on ‘Mission’ is like that. Bombing through Casablanca in a battered BMW, being up there on the mountain watching Tom do that stunt where he jumped off a cliff. I mean, it's one of those jobs”.

Pegg’s Benji Dunn will join Cruise’s Ethan Hunt and the rest of his I.M.F. team - as portrayed by Hayley Atwell and Ving Rhames, in ‘Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning’, which will follow the agents as they desperately try to stop an all-powerful artificial intelligence known as The Entity from causing a nuclear apocalypse.

Pegg recently teased Cruise’s stunts in ‘The Final Reckoning’ "just beggar belief".

