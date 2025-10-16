Simbu's 'Arasan' titled 'Saamrajyam' in Telugu

Chennai, Oct 16 (IANS) Director Vetrimaaran's much-awaited Tamil film 'Arasan', featuring actor Simbu in the lead, has been titled 'Saamrajyam' in Telugu, its makers announced on Thursday.

Taking to his timeline, producer Kalaipuli S Thanu, who is producing the film, wrote, " NTR for STR. The empire rises beyond borders! The much-awaited #Arasan now roars in Telugu as #Saamrajyam - a kingdom of power, pride, and pure mass! The Man of Masses @tarak9999 will unveil the Telugu promo on 17th Oct, Friday at 10:07 AM #NTRforSTR."

It may be recalled that actor Simbu has urged his fans to watch the promo of the film in theatres, saying it would be "worth it".

For the unaware, the promo of the film is to be released on Thursday at 6.02pm.

Taking to his X timeline, Simbu, on Wednesday, said,"My Dear bloods! Just watched #Vetrimaaran sir’s #ARASANPromo theatrical version with MUSIC. Na solren, Time kedacha theatre la pathudunga. (I'm telling you, if you get the time, watch it in a theatre.) Don’t miss the Theatrical experience. Worth it!"

The film has triggered huge excitement ever since it was announced. It may be recalled that it was only recently that the makers announced the title of the film as 'Arasan'.

Producer Kalaipuli S Thanu, whose V Creations is producing the film, took to his X timeline to make the announcement.

He wrote in Tamil,"Aalapirandha Arasan, Vetriyudan Silambarasan. #VetriMaaran @SilambarasanTR_ #STR49 #SilambarasanTR #VCreations47 #ARASAN. (The king who was born to rule! Victorious Silambarasan!)."

The producer also shared the poster of the film which showed a man holding a machete in his hand with his hand placed on the carrier of a bicycle.

The title announcement by the makers put to rest rumours about the film being shelved.

It may be recalled that IANS had reported earlier that the film was definitely on and that contrary to speculation, the film had not been shelved. The title announcement came on the heels of some news reports that had claimed that the film had been shelved because of financial trouble.

The rumours began doing the rounds after there were alleged financial hurdles and external pressure to drop the project. However, sources had told IANS that the film's shooting would definitely happen and that Silambarasan TR had opted for a profit-sharing model instead of upfront remuneration.

Vetrimaran's film with Simbu will also feature Andrea Jeremiah, Samuthirakani, and Kishore in key roles.

