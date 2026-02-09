Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia to shoot special folklore dance sequence for ‘Vvan’ in Mumbai

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Actor Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia are set to shoot a special folklore dance sequence for the upcoming film ‘Vvan’ in Mumbai. The film is set to explore the cultural folklore genre, further adding to its ever-rising anticipation.

While the glimpse has already left audiences hooked, the buzz around the film continues to grow, and as per a source close to the film, the lead actors may soon be filming a visually rich folklore dance sequence in the city. Given that the film delves deep into the folklore genre, it would be intriguing to see the lead pair come together for a dedicated sequence that beautifully complements the film’s thematic essence.

‘Vvan’ is written by Arunabh Kumar, directed by Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, with DOP and Visual Director Manu Anand; and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari. ‘Vvan’ is set to release in theatres this year.

Last month, Sidharth Malhotra turned a year older, and his '’Vvan’ co-star Tamannaah Bhatia, penned a lovely birthday wish for him on social media. On his special day, Tamannaah wished Sid health, happiness, and joy in the coming year.

Uploading a picture of Sidharth on the Stories section of her Instagram handle, Tamannaah wrote, "Wishing health, happiness and so much joy in the year ahead!!! Happy happy birthday @sidmalhotra (sic)".

‘Vvan’ was initially slated to release around the festival of Chhatt in 2025. However, later, the drama was pushed due to reasons best known to the makers. Announcing the new release date for the highly anticipated drama, Sidharth earlier shared on social media, "The Forest has whispered; the Force will be unleashed on 15 May 2026. Get ready for the big-screen adventure”.

Starring Maniesh Paul and Shweta Tiwari in crucial roles, the folk-fantasy thriller has been jointly produced by Balaji Telefilms and TVF Motion Pictures.

