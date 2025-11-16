Sidharth Malhotra sends 'big love and hug' to Aditya Roy Kapur as he turns 40

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra wished Aditya Roy Kapur as he turned a year older on Sunday, sending 'big love and hug' his way.

Sharing a photo from their appearance on filmmaker Karan Johar's popular chat show "Koffee with Karan" together on his Insta Stories, Sid penned, "Happy birthday @adityaroykapur bro! Have a great year! Big love and hug (hug and red heart emojis) (sic)."

Although these two Bollywood hunks have never shared screen space, their appearance on "Koffee with Karan" managed to create a lot of buzz.

Sidharth is often seen using social media to extend his warm wishes to his industry buddies.

On Saturday, Sid congratulated the B-town couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa as they welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

Re-sharing the announcement by the new parents on his Insta Stories, the 'Shershaah' actor wrote, “So happy for you both! This new chapter is going to be pure magic (sic).”

Sid himself became a girl dad in July this year as he welcomed his little bundle of joy with wife Kiara Advani.

Work-wise, Sid is currently busy with "Vvan: Force of the Forest", in which he will be seen sharing the screen with Tamannaah Bhatia for the first time.

The core cast of the drama further includes Maniesh Paul and Shweta Tiwari in crucial roles, along with others.

Jointly produced by Balaji Telefilms and TVF Motion Pictures, the much-anticipated movie is being made under the direction of Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar.

"Vvan: Force of the Forest" is scheduled to reach the cinema halls on May 15th, 2026. The project was originally slated to release around the festival of Chhatt in 2025.

Revealing the new release date of the film on social media, Sidharth penned, "The Forest has whispered; the Force will be unleashed on 15 May 2026.' Get ready for the big-screen adventure. (sic)."

