Sidharth Malhotra heads for an early morning shoot for 'Vvan: Force of the Forest'

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra began his early morning shoot for his upcoming movie Vvan: Force of the Forest, giving fans a glimpse of him on the way to the sets, on his social media stories.

The actor shared a short clip from his car showing a clear blue sky through the sunroof and captioned it as “#Vvan”. He chose the soothing track “Sooraj Ki Bahon Mein” by Dominic and Clinton to be played in the background. 'Vvan: Force of the Forest' is touted to be one of the most ambitious films of Sidharth Malhotra's career.

Talking about the movie, Vvan: Force of the Forest, co-starring Tamannaah Bhatia, is slated to release on the 15th of May, 2026. It was earlier supposed to release around the festival of Chhatt in 2025. Announcing a new release date, Sidharth earlier wrote on social media, 'The Forest has whispered; the Force will be unleashed on 15 May 2026.' Get ready for the big-screen adventure.'

The upcoming film, described as a supernatural thriller rooted in ninja mythology and mysticism, explores a world where nature, faith and the unknown collide. A recently released AI-generated teaser featured Tamanna walking through a dark forest holding a diya, while another shows Sidharth navigating through ancient ruins with a torch.

According to reports, Vvan is designed as a cinematic spectacle combining mythological symbolism with modern horror. The project holds its personal significance for Sidharth, as it marks his first film after becoming a father earlier this year. The actor, who welcomed his first child with wife Kiara Advani, has now resumed work on his film.

The movie also stars Maniesh Paul and Shweta Tiwari. The folk-fantasy thriller is jointly produced by Balaji Telefilms and TVF Motion Pictures. The movie will be directed by Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar.

