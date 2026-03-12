Sidhant recalls the simple words from his mother & grandmother that have helped kept him grounded

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Actor Sidhant recalled the simple words from his mother and grandmother that have helped keep him grounded all these years.

Read More

Recalling his growing-up years in Jammu, the 'Black Warrant' actor shared that every time he used to step out of the house, his mom and grandmother used to remind him, "Whatever you do, do it only after watching and listening carefully".

"This voice is my mother's and my grandmother's. Every time I used to leave the door when I was growing up, they would tell me, 'Jo bhi karna, dekh sunke karna'," shared Sidhant.

He admitted that he used to take these simple words for granted as a child, but as he grew up, he took them almost as a life mantra, realizing that life is short and his dream very big.

Sidhant went on to add, "Back then, you took these simple life liners for granted. Now, when I have an understanding that life is short and dreams are big, every time I leave the door, that voice checks in in my mind... 'Dekh sunke...' So I never lose my way."

Being part of an industry that can easily pull you off course, Sidhant credits this one inherited line for keeping him grounded throughout his journey.

Meanwhile, not too long ago, Sidhant opened up about his roots from Jammu, wondering if fiction could match up to what people of Kashmir have faced in reality.

"It's fascinating how two of my most prominent roles hailed from not too far from Jammu. To think of it, it must have helped in being casted. My breakthrough role of Jay Khanna in ‘Jubilee’ was from Karachi, which was a part of India then. And the recent role of the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru, was born in Kashmir. We're obviously one state," the ‘Jubilee' actor stated.

--IANS

pm/