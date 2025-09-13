Siddharth: Thank you Aditi Rao Hydari for being my rock

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) As he is all set to join actress Freida Pinto as the co-lead for the series ‘Unaccustomed Earth’, an “overwhelmed” Siddharth penned a note for the “next chapter” of his life and thanked his actress-wife Aditi Rao Hydari for being his rock.

Siddharth took to Instagram, where he shared the news article about his casting in the eight-episode series, based on the Jhumpa Lahiri collection of short stories. It is described as an epic, soapy, and culturally vibrant drama about a tight-knit Indian American community navigating love, desire, and belonging.

In the caption section, the actor wrote: “Thank you to the Universe. Overwhelmed and so grateful for this next chapter in the dream that is my life!”

The actor called it an honoured to be a part of the series with an “incredible cast”, which includes Sarayu Blue, Indraneil Sengupta, Adi Roy and Iyla Sundarsingh Mckaig.

“It’s an honour to be a part of Unaccustomed Earth and to work with such an incredible Cast and Crew. Let’s gooooooo. @johnwellsproductions @warnerbros @netflix @lahirijhumpa @madplays @riteshbatra28 Thank you @aditiraohydari for being my rock!” the actor wrote.

As per deadline.com, Siddharth will play Amit Amukherjee, a warmhearted Bengali-American man, born and raised in Cambridge, Massachusetts, who wears his emotions openly and gives of himself freely, sometimes to his own detriment.

The friend everyone turns to in a crisis, he’s dependable in moments of need but struggles to find stability in work or love. Just as his latest relationship begins to feel promising, his carefully balanced world unravels with the unexpected return of his long-lost love.

Going by the logline of the show shared by deadline.com, “Rich with nuance, passion, and unforgettable characters, Unaccustomed Earth invites you into the elite and insular Indian-American community of Cambridge, MA. When a star-crossed romance between a devoted wife and her long-lost love comes to light, a scandalous affair is born, and new battle lines are drawn in this intensely interconnected immigrant community.”

