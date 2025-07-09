Siddharth P. Malhotra recalls Aditya Chopra’s emotional support during ‘Maharaj’

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Filmmaker Siddharth P. Malhotra has opened up about the emotional support he received from Aditya Chopra during the making of “Maharaj.”

In an interview with IANS, Malhotra shared that Chopra’s encouragement and belief in the project played a crucial role in keeping him motivated through challenging times. Siddharth recalled how he stayed resilient over the years, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. He credited Aditya Chopra, his mentor and the driving force behind the film’s production, for believing in him.

He shared, “There were moments when I felt hopeless, especially during the two years of Covid. But your family keeps you going—my parents, my wife, my kids, even my dog Simba. Junaid is like a son to me. We leaned on each other.”

“When Aditya Chopra, my mentor and the reason I produced this film, watched it, he sent me a letter saying, “I’m proud of you.” That was my first real reward. He told me again after seeing the final cut that I had made a large-scale, powerful film, and that it would elevate me as a director. Netflix also loved the film Maharaj. So, I knew we had something strong. I’m thankful that it finally reached people—and to those who haven’t seen it yet, I say: please watch it.”

Siddharth P. Malhotra also shared the struggles he faced while launching Junaid Khan. He revealed that although there was a detailed 21–22-day marketing plan in place, none of it was executed as expected.

“The entire film had a marketing plan. We had a full 21–22-day promotional strategy laid out. But none of it happened—no interviews, no media push from Aamir sir, Netflix, or YRF,” Siddharth said. He admitted the unconventional release strategy was not by choice and called the situation “heartbreaking.” Still, he stood by the team’s decision, stating, “We believed in the film.”

Reflecting on how he managed to stay hopeful despite Covid 19 delays and the controversy surrounding the film’s release, Siddharth acknowledged moments of doubt. “You do lose hope sometimes. But then your family, friends, and team hold your hand and remind you why you started.”

The 2024 released historical drama marked the acting debut of Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan. The film also featured Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey and Sharvari. Based on the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862 and Saurabh Shah's novel about the case, the thriller was released on 21 June 2024 on Netflix.

--IANS

ps/