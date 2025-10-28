Siddharth calls wife Aditi Rao Hydari his 'greatest strength' as he wishes him on birthday

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Actor Siddharth compiled a beautiful, heartfelt poem dedicated to wife Aditi Rao Hydari as he wishes him on her birthday.

The 'Rang De Basanti' actor uploaded some candid photos of Aditi on his official Instagram handle.

He also shared some heart-melting words for the 'Heeramandi' actress that went like this, "My love was born today (red heart emoji)

In every second of every day

I feel you in my being.

Wherever I go you go with me.

My best friend, my greatest strength

I am because you make me want to be.

Thank you for being born. Thank you for this life.

Thank you for the strength, my Queen,

Thank you my gifted, blessed, beautiful wife.

Happy Birthday Adu.

I love you (red heart emoji) (sic)."

Reacting to the post, Aditi commented, 'My Siddhuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu bestest! (red heart emojis) Come back soon (teary-eyed and red heart emojis)"

Recently, Siddharth thanked wife Aditi for being his rock.

Elated about joining Freida Pinto as the co-lead for the series "Unaccustomed Earth", Siddharth shared a note thanking Aditi.

He took to his official Instagram handle and shared a news article about him being a part of the series based on the Jhumpa Lahiri collection of short stories.

Touted to be an epic, soapy, and culturally vibrant drama, "Unaccustomed Earth", revolves around a tight-knit Indian American community navigating love, desire, and belonging.

“Thank you to the Universe. Overwhelmed and so grateful for this next chapter in the dream that is my life!,” he shared the caption.

The forthcoming series will also include Sarayu Blue, Indraneil Sengupta, Adi Roy, and Iyla Sundarsingh Mckaig as part of the core cast.

Honored to get the opportunity, Siddharth added, “It’s an honour to be a part of Unaccustomed Earth and to work with such an incredible Cast and Crew. Let’s gooooooo. @johnwellsproductions @warnerbros @netflix @lahirijhumpa @madplays @riteshbatra28 Thank you @aditiraohydari for being my rock! (sic).”

