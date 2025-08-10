Siddhant Chaturvedi spends a poetic Sunday with his own rendition of Shailendra's 'Kal hamara hain'

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi decided to spend a poetic Sunday by coming up with his own rendition of renowned lyricist Shailendra's popular poetry, 'Kal hamara hain'.

The 'Dhadak 2' actor was seen reciting the beautiful poetry, enhancing the meaningful words with light tunes from his guitar.

Siddhant shared the words: "Gham ki badli mein chamakta ek sitaara hai... aaj apna ho na ho par kal hamara hain. Humko gairon ka nahin apna sahaara hai, aaj apna ho na ho par kal hamaara hai".

"Gardhishon se haar kar o baithhne waale, tujhko khabar kya apne pairon mein bhi hain chhaale, par nahin rukte ke manzil ne pukaara hai, aaj apna ho na ho par kal hamaara hai".

"Ye kadam aise jo saagar paat dete hain, ye wo iraade hain jo parwat kaat dete hain, swarg in haathon ne dharti par utaara hai apna ho na ho par kal hamaara hai."

"Sach hain duba sa hain dil, jab tak andhera, par is raat ke us paar phir savera hain. Har samander ka kahin to kinaara hai, aaj apna ho na ho par kal hamaara hai," the 'Gully Boy' actor concluded.

Work-wise, Siddhant received a lot of praise for his performance in Shazia Iqbal's “Dhadak 2”, a sequel to the 2018 romantic drama “Dhadak”, starring Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor.

Siddhant revealed why he chose to be a part of “Dhadak 2”, despite knowing he would have to face comparisons.

He stated that the story deeply resonated with him.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, the ‘Gehraiyaan’ actor said: “I feel proud of this film. The moment I heard the story, I instantly knew I had to be part of it. It didn’t take long for me to decide—this story felt important. And when we began working on it, everything just came together beautifully.”

Jointly backed by Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, Umesh Bansal, Meenu Arora, and Adar Poonawalla, "Dhadak 2" got a theatrical release on August 1.

--IANS

pm/