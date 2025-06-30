Siddhant Chaturvedi shared his 'Kuch yaadein Baarishon ki' this rainy season

Mumbai, June 30 (IANS) We all have some fond memories from our childhood on rainy days. Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi also decided to reminisce a few of these memories through his latest Instagram post.

Forgetting your umbrella in the rain, and then trying to save yourself from the rain with an examination pad, trying to look cool after wearing a windcheater, to jumping in puddles to spill water on your friends - this is what rain signifies for the 'Gully Boy' actor.

Dropping a couple of pictures of enjoying himself in the rain, Chaturvedi wrote, "Baarish ke dino me school mein chaata bhool jaana. Phir exam pad se sar dhakna, phir Wingsheeter(Windcheater) pehen cool banana…aur saath chalte doston pe kood kood kar paani uchalna…Ye Kuch meri yaadein Baarishon ki…Ab aap Apni batao?"

Work-wise, Chaturvedi is presently busy filming his upcoming project "Dhadak 2", alongside Triptii Dimri.

Taking to his IG, he shared a heartfelt post from Bhopal, saying, “Iss sheher mein meri Dhadhak basti hai". During his stay, Chaturvedi enjoyed some simple pleasures of the city — sipping tea by the lake, walking by the Upper Lake, and relishing some local delicacies.

In the last picture, he added the quote, "Sapnon ki kya kemat bataun...Bas roz kam hota hain udhaar mera."

Meanwhile, the makers of "Dhadak 2" have unveiled the first-look poster of Chaturvedi and Dimri from the drama.

Chaturvedi can be seen shielding his love from the world with intense determination in his eyes. On the other hand, we can also see Dimri's close-up as she holds the man she loves.

While Chaturvedi will play Neelesh in the sequel, Dimri will be seen essaying the role of Vidhi.

Helmed and penned by Shazia Iqbal, the drama is a spiritual sequel to the 2018 outing "Dhadak" starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.

Backed by Dharma Productions in collaboration with Zee Studios and Cloud 9 Pictures, "Dhadak 2" is expected to be out in the theatres on August 1.

