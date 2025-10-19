Siddhant Chaturvedi provides a glimpse of his 'low storage, high emotion' Diwali celebration

Mumbai Oct 19 (IANS) Siddhant Chaturvedi provided the netizens with a glimpse of his 'low storage, high emotion' Diwali celebration with his friends.

The 'Dhadak 2' actor took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a couple of photos and videos from his fun get-together with his buddies.

From clicking blurry selfies together to playing poker, the night seemed to be full of fun memories. One of the clicks also showed Siddhant holding a guitar, most likely performing something for his friends. Another still had someone on the piano, signifying a night filled with music.

A video posted by Siddhant on his IG showed the friends having a blast turning the tagline for a washing powder brand into a melody.

Another one of the guests made the evening a little more fun with his break dancing skills.

"Diwali.jpeg/2025_low storage, high emotion," Siddhant captioned the post.

Earlier this month, Siddhant got a chance to live his Formula 1 dream at the Singapore Grand Prix. The 'Gully Boy' actor attended the race weekend as part of the Heineken 0.0 campaign.

He took to social media and dropped a few snippets from his time in Singapore on his Instagram, along with the caption, “Caught feelings at the pit lane. (race car emoji) @heineken_in #HeinekenF1 #MoreThanARace (sic).

Siddhant attended the event in the company of legends and the new guard, such as the former world champion Mika Häkkinen, and young bloods like Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, George Russell, and Max Verstappen.

He joined some international icons and motorsport enthusiasts in celebrating adrenaline, precision, and passion during the Singapore Grand Prix.

Brad Pitt's latest Hollywood outing, "Formula 1" has effectively rekindled the global fascination with the sport, and Siddhant was able to bring his Bollywood energy to the world’s most glamorous racetrack.

Many B-town celebs such as Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Karan Johar, used social media to praise "Formula 1".

