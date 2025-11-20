Siddhant Bhatia shares why Grammy Nod for ‘Sounds of Kumbh’ is a landmark moment for Indian spiritual music

Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Singer-composer Siddhant Bhatia has opened up about the significance of the Grammy nomination for his album “Sounds of Kumbh.”

In an exclusive interview with IANS, he called it a landmark moment for Indian spiritual music. Siddhant highlighted how this recognition not only celebrates the rich cultural heritage of India but also opens doors for global collaborations. When asked about his Grammy nomination for ‘Sounds of Kumbh’, Siddhant shared, “I want to collaborate with the world and create more music that glorifies our cultural heritage.”

“The spiritual music space is vibrant today—everyone is creating devotional, spiritual, and gospel music. It is beautiful. A Grammy nomination is a landmark moment. It tells me that as a musician, I am trusted. This trust will help me reach more people and bring the magic of India to the world.”

When asked about working with globally acclaimed artists, including Grammy winners and nominees, Siddhant Bhatia explained how these experiences shaped his artistry. He compared collaborating with senior musicians to experiencing an Upanishad, where every moment is a lesson. He shared how Kala Ramnath, his godmother and one of the world’s finest violinists, performed beautifully during one of their sessions.

“Working with senior artists is like experiencing an Upanishad. Every moment becomes a learning experience. Kala Ramnath, who is my godmother and one of the world’s greatest violinists, sang beautifully during our session. That’s how our track “Sangam” was born—completely unexpected and magical.”

Siddhant Bhatia has earned a nomination at the 68th Grammy Awards for his album “Sounds of Kumbh” in the Best Global Music Album category. He shares the nomination alongside sitarist-composer Anoushka Shankar and the Shakti Band, led by Shankar Mahadevan.

The album is a tribute to the Mahakumbh held in 2025. “Sounds of Kumbha,” a landmark global music collaboration by new-age Indian classical singer and producer Siddhant Bhatia, brings together over 50 Indian and international artists.

