Shweta Tripathi on playing Golu Gupta: She has been a part of my life for eight years

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Actress Shweta Tripathi, who is all set to reprise the role of Golu Gupta in the upcoming “Mirzapur” movie adaptation, has talked about her iconic character and said that it has given me so much love recognition, opportunities and memories.

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Looking back at the journey of playing Golu Gupta in the Mirzapur franchise, Shweta said that the experience still gives me butterflies.

She shared: “It’s difficult to explain what Golu means to me because she has been a part of my life for almost eight years. When I first started playing her, she was this reserved, intelligent girl who believed deeply in books and knowledge.”

“Over time we saw her grow, change and become stronger because of everything life threw at her. As an actor, getting the chance to live with a character for so many years is very rare, and I feel extremely grateful for it.”

She also recalls the response the character received when the first season released.

“I still remember reading reviews after Season 1 and seeing how many people spoke about Golu.”

“Some wrote about how she brought a certain calm intelligence into such a violent world. Others said they loved that she was observant and thoughtful rather than loud. That meant a lot to me because those are the qualities that define her.”

Shweta shared that the love for the character has only grown stronger over the years.

“Golu has given me so much, love from the audience, recognition, opportunities and most importantly memories that I will carry with me forever. I have grown with her in many ways. I feel like a part of me will always remain Golu. Whenever people call me Golu didi, I love to! And it reminds me how deeply characters and stories can connect us.”

“Mirzapur changed many things for me as an actor. But more than anything, it gave me Golu, and that is something I will always cherish,” she concluded.

--IANS

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