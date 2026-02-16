Shweta Tripathi on backing women-led, queer narratives: It feels right

Mumbai, Feb 16 (IANS) Shweta Tripathi has stepped into production with a focus on women-led and queer narratives as she feels it's right, like home and part of a larger purpose for her as an artist.

Shweta recently announced her first queer film as a producer, Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan, starring Tilottama Shome, which is expected to go on floors this year. She has also produced the queer play Cock, which toured cities and received strong audience response.

“For me, it’s very personal,” she said.

Shweta added: “If we want to see a certain kind of change, we have to start by being part of it. Stories about women and queer lives have always existed, but they haven’t always been given the space or respect they deserve. If I have the privilege to choose and create now, then I have to be mindful about how I use it.”

Shweta wants these stories to feel human, flawed, and familiar. The same philosophy applies to the queer narratives she supports. They do not need to be loud or sensational to be impactful.

“Sometimes these stories are tender and everyday,” she explained.

The actress said: “They don’t always announce themselves, but they stay with you. That’s the kind of work I want to be associated with.”

“This feels like the path I want to be on. Backing women-led subjects, supporting queer voices, and being honest in the choices I make. It feels right, and it feels like home and part of a larger purpose for me as an artist,” added the actress.

The actress will next be seen in ‘Mirzapur-The Movie’, which is locked for September 4 release.

“Mirzapur” follows Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi, a crime boss and businessman who is the proverbial ruler of Mirzapur district in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh, India.

In the first season, the main cast features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

The second season retains the main cast from the first season, excluding Vikrant and Shriya, and features a new cast of Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Lilliput, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Anangsha Biswas, and Neha Sargam.

The upcoming movie adaptation features new cast additions alongside returning stars, including Jitendra Kumar, Sonal Chouhan, and Ravi Kishan.

--IANS

dc/