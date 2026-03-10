Shweta Tripathi finds fashion inspiration in mother-in-law’s saree

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Actress Shweta Tripathi has shared a glimpse of her latest look, revealing that she got ready in her mother-in-law’s saree.

The actress posted a cheerful video of herself on Instagram, saying she was all dressed up in the special drape and loving the vibe. In the clip, Shweta was seen posing in a red saree paired with a pink blouse in front of the camera.

“Mother in law ki saree pehen kar ready ho chukey hain hum,” Shweta wrote as the caption.

The actress married actor and rapper Chaitanya Sharma, famously known as Slow Cheeta on 29 June 2018 in Goa.

On the work front, Shweta will next be seen in ‘Mirzapur-The Movie’, which has been locked for a September 4 release.

The official Instagram handle of Excel Entertainment on February 5 announced: “Ab dekhiye bhaukaal bade parde par. Watch #MirzapurTheMovie releasing at your nearest theatres on 4th September. Dekhiye #MirzapurTheMovie, 4 September ko aapke nazdeeki cinemagharon mein.”

“Mirzapur” follows Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi, a crime boss and businessman who is the proverbial ruler of Mirzapur district in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh, India.

In the first season, the main cast features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

The second season retains the main cast from the first season, excluding Vikrant and Shriya, and features a new cast of Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Lilliput, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Anangsha Biswas, and Neha Sargam.

The upcoming movie adaptation features new cast additions alongside returning stars, including Jitendra Kumar, Sonal Chouhan, and Ravi Kishan.

The film, produced by Excel Entertainment, brings back core cast members Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal and Divyenndu to the silver screen.

The film was wrapped up on February 1. Announcing the shoot wrap on social media, actress Shweta Tripathi shared a picture of the clapperboard with the text, "Mirzapur The Film Wrapped".

Shweta shared another post that included the entire cast and crew posing together for a group photo. She added the text, "It's a wrap Mirzapur The Movie."

--IANS

dc/