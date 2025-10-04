Shweta Tiwari, Ronit Roy recreate Kasautii Zindagi Ki magic as Prerna & Rishabh Bajaj

Mumbai: This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Star Parivaar Awards, and the occasion saw a nostalgic moment for television fans as well as Shweta Tiwari and Ronit Roy, who performed on the title track of the iconic series "Kasautii Zindagi Ki".

The two stars, who played Prerna Sharma and Rishabh Bajaj in the show, recreated the song – the title track of the show, “Chaahat Ke Safar Mein”, which originally featured Shweta Tiwari with co-actor Cezanne Khan.

For the performance, shared by Star Plus on their social media account, Shweta Tiwari was seen wearing a striking red gown. The choice of colour resonated deeply with fans, as red played a symbolical role throughout the show's run. In the original show, red was used to amplify themes of love and emotion, most memorably through the recurring motif of a red dupatta.

During romantic or emotional moments between Prerna and Anurag Basu, the dupatta would appear dramatically, becoming a visual symbol of their enduring love. “Kasautii Zindagi Ki” first aired in 2001 and ran successfully on Star Plus until 2008. Produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the show was directed by Santaram Verma. It quickly became one of the most popular daily shows in Indian television history, enjoying a seven-year run.

The series followed the journey of Prerna Sharma, played by Shweta Tiwari, and Anurag Basu, portrayed by Cezanne Khan. Their love story, filled with separation, sacrifice, and challenges, became the backbone of the show. Ronit Roy joined the cast later as Rishabh Bajaj, a character that grew immensely popular and created another memorable pairing with Prerna.

While the reunion performance was received with enthusiasm, several fans took to the comment section on social media to express that they missed Cezanne Khan, who originally starred opposite Shweta Tiwari in a title track.

Many recalled that the song was filmed on Prerna and Anurag, not on Prerna and Rishabh, and shared their wish to see Cezanne reunite with Shweta. Khan has been away from the media glare for some time.

The show also gave Indian television one of its most iconic antagonists, Komalika, played by Urvashi Dholakia.

–IANS