Shweta Basu Prasad on ‘Maharani 4’: Being the creator’s first choice is the biggest compliment

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Shweta Basu Prasad, who will be seen in the Huma Qureshi-starrer Maharani 4, said that when creator Subhash Kapoor told her he had always envisioned the character of Roshni with her in mind as the series progressed, it meant the world to her.

She said: “Being the creator’s first choice is the biggest compliment an actor can receive. When Subhash Kapoor told me he had imagined Roshni with me in mind whenever the show moved ahead, it meant the world.”

Shweta added: “To be living in a creator’s imagination before a character even exists, that doesn’t happen often.”

On set, Shweta didn’t just blend well, her instant camaraderie with Huma and Kani Kusruti became a creative force too.

She added: “When you join a set mid-way, you worry about gelling, but Huma and Kani were instantly welcoming. We bonded so naturally that people on set would jokingly ask what we were plotting whenever we huddled together.”

The new season has also brought in two new names Rajeshwari Sachdev and Darsheel Safary.

Directed by Puneet Prakash, produced by Kangra Talkies Pvt. Ltd., and created by Subhash Kapoor, Maharani 4, stars Huma Qureshi, Shweta Basu Prasad, Vipin Sharma, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Shardul Bhardwaj, Kani Kusruti, and Pramod Pathak.

The previous seasons of the show followed Huma Qureshi’s transformation from an unexpected political outsider to a shrewd leader maneuvering through Bihar’s ruthless corridors of power. The upcoming season promises to continue its mix of political realism and gripping drama.

The first part of the political series is partly inspired by events in Bihar in the 1990s when Lalu Prasad Yadav made his homemaker wife Rabri Devi his successor. The story of season 1 is from 1995 to 1999 and is inspired by real-life events and characters like Ranvir Sena, left-wing militants, Naxalite groups, the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, 1997 Laxmanpur Bathe massacre, Fodder Scam, Brahmeshwar Singh.

The story of season 2 was from mid-1999 and is inspired from real-life events and characters like Shilpi-Gautam Murder, Sadhu Yadav, Rajiv Goswami, Shibu Soren, Mohammad Shahabuddin, Prashant Kishor, Indian Political Action Committee and 2000 Bihar Legislative Assembly election.

The third season was again inspired by and related with many real life events, including the Jitan Manjhi episode.

“Maharani 4” will stream from November 7 on Sony LIV.

