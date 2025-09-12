Shweta Basu Prasad explores 11th century marvel Rani Ki Vav, calls it pure architectural genius

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Shweta Basu Prasad took to social media to share glimpses from her recent visit to Rani Ki Vav, the 11th-century stepwell and UNESCO World Heritage Site in Gujarat.

The actress, who had just wrapped up her film’s shoot, revealed that she headed straight to the architectural marvel on her day off, calling it a work of “pure genius” created without machines, AI, or modern technology. Shweta posted a series of photos where she is seen posing against ancient buildings.

For the caption, she wrote, “Got a day off after wrapping my film’s shoot and headed straight to Rani Ki Vav, an 11th century architectural wonder! No 3D, no AI, no machines, just pure genius! On my way back to the airport, also stopped at the 15th century Rudabai stepwell. Equally stunning! Yatha drishti.. Tatha Shrishti. Our ancestors were so cool! #ranikivav #rudabaistepwell #indianarchitecture.”

In the images, Basu is seen capturing the intricate beauty of the ancient architecture as she explores the 11th-century marvel, Rani Ki Vav.

On the professional front, Shweta Basu will next be seen in Maharani 4 alongside Huma Qureshi. Speaking about joining the show, she shared in a statement, “Being a part of a series that has gained massive praise is exciting. Maharani has redefined political drama in the Indian OTT space and getting to collaborate with Huma, who has brought Rani Bharti to life so brilliantly, is an honor. I hope my character brings a fresh edge to the narrative, that keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats.”

“Maharani 4” will stream soon on Sony LIV. The earlier seasons followed Huma Qureshi’s transformation from an unexpected political outsider into a sharp leader maneuvering through Bihar’s turbulent power corridors. The new season also stars Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, and Kani Kasruti.

--IANS

ps/