Shubhangi Latkar is soaking in the flavour of Diwali festivities with homemade delicacies

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Actress Shubhangi Latkar, who essays the role of Ganga Mai in the television series ‘Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan’, is a pure desi at heart. The actress has shared loves to feast on “homemade delicacies” during Diwali.

The actress told IANS, “Diwali has always been one of my favourite times of the year. It brings back so many fond memories of my childhood: cleaning the house with my family, decorating every corner with diyas, and helping my mother prepare delicious festive sweets. Even today, I love performing the Lakshmi pooja with my family and then sitting together to share laughter, stories, and homemade delicacies”.

She further mentioned, “There’s a special joy in those simple moments, meeting relatives, exchanging sweets, and watching the house light up with love and togetherness. For me, that’s the true spirit of Diwali, celebrating light, love, and the bonds that make life beautiful”.

Shubhangi Latkar is a respected Indian actress known for her extensive work in television and Marathi theatre. With a career spanning over two decades, she has carved a niche for herself as a character actor who brings authenticity, warmth, and depth to every role. Shubhangi has been a part of numerous popular TV serials, including ‘Baa Bahoo Aur Baby’, ‘Pavitra Rishta’, and ‘Kkusum’, where her portrayals of motherly or authoritative figures have left a lasting impression on audiences.

Her performances are marked by subtlety and realism, making her a go-to actress for roles requiring emotional nuance and strong screen presence.

Apart from television, the actress has also been active in Marathi theatre, honing her craft on stage and connecting with audiences through live performances. Her ability to effortlessly switch between emotional gravity and light-hearted moments showcases her versatility as an actress. Off-screen, she is admired for her grounded personality and dedication to her work, often mentoring younger actors entering the industry.

Her enduring presence in Indian entertainment reflects not just her talent but her commitment to storytelling, making her one of the most reliable and respected character actors in contemporary television and theatre.

Meanwhile, ‘Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan’ airs on Zee TV.

