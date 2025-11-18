Shubhangi Atre calls her Uttarakhand getaway 'a soul-nourishing experience'

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Popular television actress Shubhangi Atre, who is well-known as Angoori Bhabi from &TV’s show "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain", paid a visit to the sacred town of Devprayag in Uttarakhand.

During her time there, Shubhangi enjoyed a mix of peace, nature, and appetizing food.

Talking about her enriching experience in Devprayag, Shubhangi called it a 'soul-nourishing experience'.

She said, “My visit to Devprayag was one of the most soul-nourishing experiences I have had in a long time. Standing at the sangam where the Alaknanda and Bhagirathi rivers merge to form the Ganga felt truly divine. The sound of the flowing water, the stillness of the mountains, and the purity of the air created an atmosphere that felt transformative."

While she was there, Shubhangi also offered prayers at the Raghunathji Temple.

Shedding light on her religious visit, she added, "I also visited the Raghunathji Temple, and even though I have travelled across several spiritual destinations, the calmness of Devprayag felt unique. The small pathways, the hillside caves, the ancient steps, and the rustic charm of the surroundings made me feel deeply connected to nature.”

The actress further tried the local Garwali food during her getaway.

"The taste of bhatt ki churdkani, the simple dal and rice, and the freshly prepared dishes at small eateries near Teen Dhara were incredibly comforting. I also tasted the famous prasad of Raghunathji Temple, which had a beautiful simplicity to it. While I was there, I even prayed for blessings for our show — its continued success, strength for myself and my co-stars to keep delivering great work, and the wisdom to do complete justice to my role of Bhabiji," Shubhangi stated.

She admitted to feeling a sense of peace and gratitude following her stay in Devprayag.

"Even the herbal tea served at the small cafés overlooking the river felt special. Devprayag reminded me that sometimes all we need is the warmth of good food, untouched nature, and a moment of silence to reconnect with ourselves. This journey gave me so much peace, reflection, and gratitude," Shubhangi concluded.

--IANS

