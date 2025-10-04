Shruti Haasan’s never going on date with someone who's slightly weird after watching ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’

Mumbai: It seems actress Shruti Haasan is spooked out after watching the biographical crime drama anthology series ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’ as she said that she would never go on a date with someone who's slightly weird.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Shruti shared the poster of ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’, which focuses on convicted serial killer Ed Gein, played by Hollywood star Charlie Hunnam.

She wrote as the caption: “Ok so...No eating no sleeping. Also turning veg for a week. Never going on a date with someone who's slightly weird. Even. Yeah just NO.”

The series explores the life of convicted murderer and body snatcher Ed Gein, whose crimes served as inspiration for several Hollywood films. Other main characters include Gein's mother, Augusta played by Laurie Metcalf, film director Alfred Hitchcock essayed by Tom Hollander and Olivia Williams as Hitchcock's wife, screenwriter and film editor Alma Reville.

Talking about the serial killer Ed Gein, he was also known as the Butcher of Plainfield and the Plainfield Ghoul. His crimes, committed around his hometown of Plainfield, Wisconsin, gathered widespread notoriety in 1957 after authorities discovered that he had exhumed corpses from local graveyards and fashioned keepsakes from their bones and skin.

Gein was initially found unfit to stand trial and confined to a mental health facility. By 1968 he was judged competent to stand trial; he was found guilty of the murder of Worden, but was found legally insane and thus was remanded to a psychiatric institution.

Talking about Shruti, she was last seen in “Coolie,” where she essayed the role of Preethi Rajasekar in the film, which also starred the titans of Indian cinema like Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Malayalam actor Soubin Shahir, and Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in a cameo appearance.

‘Coolie’ follows the story of a former coolie union leader, who investigates the death of his friend which leads him to a crime syndicate.

The actress will next be seen in “Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam”. The first installment of “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire” released in 2023. The epic neo-noir action thriller film directed by Prashanth Neel.

The film stars Prabhas in the titular role, alongside an ensemble cast of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Sriya Reddy, Ramachandra Raju, John Vijay, Easwari Rao, Tinnu Anand, Devaraj, Brahmaji and Mime Gopi.

