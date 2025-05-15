Shruti Haasan talks about overcoming pre-performance nervousness on stage

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Actress Shruti Haasan opened up about the nerves she experiences before going on stage and how she has learned to overcome them over time.

Sharing her journey, the actress revealed that while pre-performance nervousness still lingers, it now serves as a source of motivation that drives her passion and dedication. When asked if she ever gets nervous before a performance, Shruti told IANS, “I used to get really nervous before performing. Like, super super nervous. Now of course, over time I’m much better, but I still get like excited, uneasy feeling in my stomach. But it’s just that nerves before performing, which I think is great. It motivates me. But I love to dedicate time for practice.”

“I think my band gets annoyed sometimes because I always ask for more rehearsals. I really love to rehearse with everybody and rehearse as much as I can when it comes to music. When it comes to acting, I don’t like rehearsing like too much, but I have no problem over rehearsing when it comes to music.”

The 'Ramaiya Vastavaiya' actress also shared insights into her musical journey, revealing that some of her favorite songs to perform live are her originals, “Wash Me Away” and “Bury Me.” She expressed a deep emotional connection to these tracks and highlighted the challenge of singing them live, which adds to her enjoyment on stage.

When asked about her all-time favorite singer, Shruti said she doesn’t have a single favorite. Instead, she admires a wide range of voices across genres — from Indian classical to rock and roll, appreciating both male and female artists.

Haasan mentioned, “I don’t have one all-time favourite singer. I admire a variety of voices, a lot of Indian voices, classical voices, a lot of rock and roll voices, men and women. So no, I don’t have a particular name.”

Professionally, Shruti Haasan is set to star alongside superstar Rajinikanth in the much-anticipated film “Coolie,” which is scheduled for a global release on August 14.

--IANS

