Shruti Haasan drops a throwback video of her beautiful rendition of 'Edge'

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Actress Shruti Haasan, who is also known for her singing prowess, treated the netizens with a candid rendition of her beautiful track "Edge".

In the video dropped by her on her official IG, Shruti can be seen crooning the track in her soulful voice while playing the piano.

Sharing her performance of "Edge" on social media, Shruti penned, "I would have never shared this song if it wasn’t for the lovely evening I had performing sanchari , we have the great fortune of performing for thousands but the silence before that applause is where the art meets the artist (sic)."

She revealed that as she went to record her track for SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's "Varanasi", composer Kaala Bhairava told her that he loved her song "Edge", and it meant a lot to her as an independent musician.

Shruti also added that this was the clip she shot during the lockdown before sharing the track with all the music lovers.

"When I went to record this epic track for Varanasi/globetrotter @kaalabhairava7 said I love your song “edge” and it meant the world to me as an independent musician - so here’s the real deal every time I have a great big flash of fortune I will always remember where I began. This is the video I sent to @karanparikh27 during lock down saying let’s make this - this was my fist independent single . Thankful for the music and even More for the musicians," she went on to share.

Lauding Shruti's music, a netizen commented, "Hats off to you angel for pulling off this video all by yourself! That DIY black box and dual-mobile camera setup is seriously impressive! Take a bow."

Another one added, "Your music always feels like truth...the way you play,the way you sing…it's pure,honest magic @shrutzhaasan mam & somehow you still look effortlessly beautiful while pouring your heart out."

