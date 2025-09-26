Shriya Saran treats with a glimpse of her dad's birthday celebration: 'Love always'

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Actress Shriya Saran's father turned a year older on Friday, and the 'Drishyam' actress decided to give a sneak peek into the sweet birthday celebration at home on social media.

The video dropped by Shriya on her official Instagram handle showed her parents lovingly feeding cake to one another, whereas she, her husband, Andrei Koscheev, and their daughter Radha, accompany the two during the festivities.

"Happy birthday to ma pa...Love always," she captioned the post.

In the meantime, Shriya recently graced the "The Great Indian Kapil Show" with her "Mirai" co-stars Teja Sajja, Jagapathi Babu, and Ritika Nayak.

During the episode, she opened up about how she first met her Russian husband, Andrei. The 'RRR' actress revealed: “I had booked the wrong flight in the wrong month and ended up alone on a cruise to the south of Maldives, and that's where I met Andrei."

"We knew nothing about each other, but somehow we started going on dives together, and that’s how it all began,” she added.

Shriya further stated that the first film of hers that Andrei ever watched was "Drishyam", and he even ended up getting scared after watching the movie.

Work-wise, Shriya last appeared on the screen with Teja Sajja’s "Mirai", where she played the role of Ambika Prajapati, Vedha's (Teja Sajja) mother.

The mythical fantasy action film follows a young warrior's quest to protect sacred scriptures from an evil force.

Aside from Teja and Shriya, "Mirai" also stars Manchu Manoj as Mahabir Lama / Black Sword, Kaarthikeyaa Dev as young Mahabir Lama, Ritika Nayak as Vibha (Vedha's love interest), Jagapathi Babu as Angama Bali, Jayaram as Agasthya Muni, and Tanja Keller as Yuca.

Made under the direction of Karthik Gattamneni, the project has been backed by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad. With Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions partnering for the Hindi-speaking markets, "Mirai" reached the cinema halls on September 12.

--IANS

pm/