Shriya Saran says men aren't emotionally trained to be fathers, struggle during the pregnancy process

Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Actress Shriya Saran, in an exclusive conversation with IANS, has spoken candidly about how pregnancy and parenthood bring emotional turmoil not just for women, but also for husbands.

Read More

She highlighted how to-be and new father's often struggle to understand and cope with the changes their partners go through during pregnancy.

Shriya reflected on how the emotional impact of pregnancy often affects the husband first, even though he may not completely understand what the woman is experiencing.

“Unfortunately, the first person who bears the impact is usually the husband, and most of the time, he doesn’t fully understand it. Not because he doesn’t want to, but because he isn’t emotionally trained or informed,” she said.

Shriya said that men are deeply affected, and are rarely prepared for what lies ahead.

She added how at times, for a pregnant woman, not having her husband around during vulnerable times is extremely difficult to cope with. “When you want someone to pass you a pillow or just call you silly for no reason, and they are not there, it really hurts. The husband not being there feels terrible,”Shriya said.

Talking about pregnancy and the emotional turmoils a woman goes through in that phase, the actress shared, “A woman goes through so much; her body changes, her organs get compressed, and emotionally she feels very different throughout the journey. From the beginning till the end, there are mood swings, but none of this is really explained to a husband.”

Shriya pointed out that most couples are informed about these realities only as they unfold. “No one tells you these things before pregnancy. You only find out as it happens, and then you wonder why nobody told you earlier. Emotional turmoil is a big part of it, and a woman goes through a lot,” she said

For the uninitiated, Shriya Saran is a mother to 5 year-old baby girl, Radha who was born in January 2021.

The actress married Russian entrepreneur Andrei Koscheev in March 2018 in an intimate ceremony.

On the professional front, Shriya has been receiving great reviews for her performance in her recently released web series Space Gen. She is also geared up for her movie Drishyam 3.

–IANS

rd/