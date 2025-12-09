Shriya Saran recalls her first meet with Farah Khan on 'Santosham' set

Mumbai, Dec 9 (IANS) Actress Shriya Saran recalled her first meeting with Farah Khan on the set of her second film, "Santosham", in which Farah choreographed a song named "Diri Diri".

As Farah recently visited Shriya, who is now her neighbour, for her YouTube channel, the 'RRR' actress shared a glimpse of the fun episode on social media, along with a note, reminiscing about their bond, which has grown over the years.

Shriya wrote, "Please check this episode. Met @farahkhankunder when i was shooting for my second film Santosham. I was her big fan, was told that she is very tough and serious. She choreographed a song called diri diri ( those who know , know ) She even got me an outfit from mumbai . I was so excited about …(sic)".

Talking about her experience of being choreographed by Farah, she added, "While I’m nervously learning the steps, all set with Nagarjuna to perform ….. her fun one liners starts ! She did tell me i was slow thinker but i loved her !! Her energy is top level !"

Shriya admitted that despite finding Farah hilariously jolly, she still sees her as the strict choreographer she once knew too well.

Lauding Farah on a fulfilling and inspiring journey, the 'Awarapan' actress penned, "Fast forward we are neighbours…..@farahkhankunder has the best sense of humour, she is kind , loving and has an amazing persona."

"From super hit choreographer, to a successful director ,to mom of three children! finding her self again and again !!!! You are an inspiration…

Love your Vibe !!! I know I should start hosting …. But honestly in my head you are still a strict choreographer…. And a massively successful director ….We should catch up often !!!! Your fun energy is infectious," Shriya added.

