Shriya Pilgaonkar leads investigation in whodunnit mystery ‘Chhal Kapat The Deception’

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar, who is known for ‘Mirzapur’, ‘Broken News’, ‘Taaza Khabar’ and others, is donning the uniform for her upcoming streaming show.

The actress will be seen essaying the role of a cop in ‘Chhal Kapat The Deception’. The teaser of the series was unveiled on Saturday. The show is set during an intimate wedding in Burhanpur. The story takes a dark turn when one of the bride’s best friends is found dead.

The celebration transforms into a tense whodunnit filled with secrets, resentment and betrayal among lifelong friends. Inspector Devika (played by Shriya Pilgaonkar) leads the murder investigation. Devika is a sharp cop with a shadowy past and keen instincts. As buried truths emerge, relationships are put to test, and the line between loyalty & deceit begins to blur.

The show is directed by Ajay Bhuyan, produced by Juggernaut Production. It also stars Kamya Ahlawat, Ragini Dwivedi, Tuhina Das, Yahhve Sharma, Pranay Pachauri, Smaran Sahu, and Anuj Sachdeva among others.

The show is set to premiere on ZEE5 in June.

Last year, Shriya joined the jury panel of the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA) for the Shorts category at the 2024 edition of the festival.

She said in a statement at the time, “I am honoured and thrilled to be invited as a jury member for the short film category at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles 2024. I look forward to attending the festival in LA and watching these stellar shorts by emerging South Asian filmmakers”.

“The atmosphere at film festivals is always creatively energising and deeply inspiring. I’m excited to meet and interact with diverse storytellers and performers, and to witness the incredible lineup of films at IFFLA”, she added.

