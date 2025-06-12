Shreyas Talpade: This year by God's grace has been really good

Mumbai, June 12 (IANS) Actor Shreyas Talpade is having a fantastic year as he has a diary full of work and said that it's an incredible experience because the work is consistently coming out in frequent succession.

Shreyas shared: "This year by God's grace has been really good. It started with 'Emergency' which had a completely different role. Recently, 'Kapkapiii' also was loved and appreciated and it was a different genre altogether”

He is happy with all the love coming his way for “Housefull 5,” starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Chitrangda Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nargis Fakri to name a few.

“Now, I am so glad that people are giving me so much love for a massive franchise like Housefull 5. It's always a pleasure to work with these amazing individuals and I certainly had a blast with them.”

Looking forward on the professional front, the actor has “Baaghi 4” with Tiger Shroff.

“There's also Baaghi 4 that will happen later this year and I am looking forward to that as well. Overall, it's an incredible experience because your work is consistently coming out in frequent successions.”

Speaking of ‘Baaghi 4,’ the action drama, directed by A. Harsha is all set to release in theatres on September 5, 2025.

He added: “As an actor, if you are able to entertain your audience frequently, there's nothing better than that. Grateful to everyone for all the love and I look forward to continuing the entertainment quotient moving forward."

Shreyas is better known for his role as Shah Rukh Khan's friend Pappu Master in Om Shanti Om. He appeared in the comedies Golmaal Returns, Welcome to Sajjanpur, Golmaal 3, Housefull 2 and Golmaal Again. The actor also dubbed for Allu Arjun in the Hindi version of Pushpa: The Rise and its sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule.

--IANS

dc/