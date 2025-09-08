Shreyas Talpade celebrates 8 years of his directorial debut ‘Poshter Boyz’

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) As “Poshter Boyz” turned eight on Monday, actor Shreyas Talpade, who made his directorial debut with the film, celebrated the moment and thanked superstar Sunny Deol for being his “strongest pillar”.

Shreyas took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures from the film, which also stars Bobby Deol.

Shreyas wrote in the caption: “8 Years of Poshter Boyz (Hindi) my directorial debut in Hindi Film Industry! Wow...time truly flies. Thank you @iamsunnydeol Paaji for making me a director and being the Strongest pillar.”

He then went on to thank actor Bobby Deol for being a “great friend”.

‘Thank you @iambobbydeol for being a great friend and one of the best students / co-actor. @tripti_dimri ..glad we could introduce you to the world of films. Kudos to the hardwork you have put in! Thank you @sonalikul for your support always. You are a darling.”

“Thank you @samikshabhatna1 for the energy you put into your character & making it lively. Thank you @deeptitalpade for being a fabulous producer. And my crew, friends & all my actors without whom this would have not been possible. And thank YOU for all the love you have shown to the film, because of you guys this film remains fresh in my heart even as we complete 8 years. #8YearsOfPoshterBoyzHindi,” Shreyas concluded the post.

“Poster Boys” released in 2017. The comedy film was written, co-produced and directed by Shreyas Talpade in his directorial debut. The film features Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Talpade along with Sonali Kulkarni, Samikssha Batnagar and Tripti Dimri.

The film is an official remake of the Marathi film Poshter Boyz which Talpade himself had produced and acted in. It is inspired by a real-life incident about three porters who found their pictures on a vasectomy poster.

Talking about the film, “Poster Boyz” revolves around three men, who land in a mess when their pictures get published in a vasectomy advertisement. They rebel against the system after their friends and relatives humiliate them.

