Shreyas Talpade celebrates 20 years of ‘Iqbal’: This is where it all began

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) As the coming-of-age sports drama film “Iqbal” completed 20 years in Hindi cinema, actor Shreyas Talpade celebrated the moment and said that “this is where it all began.”

Shreyas took to Instagram, where he shared a string of stills from the film. The first had “This is where it all began” written on it. Some other images had “20 years today”, “thankful”, “grateful”, “blessed”, “thank you for all the love over the years” written on it.

The actor captioned the post: “This is where it all began! Thank you for being the biggest support in my career and making an impact in my life. Love you guys.”

Iqbal is directed and co-written by Nagesh Kukunoor. Produced by Subhash Ghai, under "Mukta Searchlight Films," the story follows a cricket-obsessed deaf and mute boy from a remote Indian village as he aims to overcome difficulties to become a cricketer and fulfill his dream of playing for the Indian national cricket team.

The film, which was released in 2005, received the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues.

Shreyas was recently seen in “Housefull 5” directed by Tarun Mansukhani. It marks the fifth installment of the Housefull franchise.

The film features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer and Johnny Lever.

A murder mystery comedy, the film follows multiple imposters who claim to be the son of a recently deceased billionaire as they compete for his fortune while aboard a luxury cruise ship.

The actor will next be seen in “Baaghi 4” alongside Tiger Shroff, Sonam Bajwa and Sanjay Dutt.

With story and screenplay penned by Sajid Nadiadwala, and helmed by director A. Harsha, Baaghi 4 is set to release in cinemas on September 5, 2025.

The first film in the series, ‘Baaghi’, was released in 2016 and was directed by Sabbir Khan, followed by its sequels, ‘Baaghi 2’ (2018) and ‘Baaghi 3’ (2020), both directed by Ahmed Khan. ‘Baaghi’ produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

