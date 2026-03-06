Shreya Ghoshal reveals: 'Saiyaara Reprise’ has been special from the moment I first heard it

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Acclaimed singer Shreya Ghoshal has received a lot of appreciation from music lovers for her track "Saiyaara Reprise" from Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer "Saiyaara".

Shreya has now revealed that the song holds a special place in her heart ever since she heard the melody for the first time.

She was recently awarded the 'Best Playback Singer (Female)' at the Zee Cine Awards 2026 for her soul-stirring rendition of ‘Saiyaara Reprise’.

As she received the award, Shreya expressed her gratitude, praising her team and the audience for always being her pillar of strength.

The singer was heard saying, “Winning this award for ‘Saiyaara Reprise’ truly means a lot to me. This song has been very special from the moment I first heard the melody, and it was a beautiful experience bringing its emotions to life. I’m grateful to the entire team behind the song and to my fans who continue to shower it with so much love. Their support and encouragement always inspire me to keep singing from the heart.”

Aside from lending her voice as a playback singer, Shreya also serves as one of the judges on the singing reality show, "Indian Idol".

Recently, as the girl group W.i.S.H. delivered a stellar performance with their iconic track ‘Bolo Bolo’ during an episode, Shreya heaped praises on them, comparing them to the popular '90s girl group, Viva.

“The only thing I want to say is that I truly wish W.i.S.H. the greatest success. When I was growing up, there was a band called Viva, for the first time, the country saw the kind of power girls hold when they come together. They can conquer the world. And today, I see that same spirit in you. You girls are a complete package, from singing and performing to your overall presence. I know you’re going to absolutely kill it, and I’m really looking forward to seeing W.i.S.H. go global. You all are amazing," the singer said.

