Shreya Ghoshal pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar through ‘Letters to Lata Didi’: She is an emotion

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Singer Shreya Ghoshal paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during her impressive performance for ‘Letters to Lata Didi’ in Mumbai on Saturday night.

Talking about the initiative, Shreya said that Lata Mangeshkar is like an emotion that lives inside not just every singer, but also every music lover.

Shreya added that Lata Didi's melodious and soulful voice has been a constant source of inspiration for numerous artists like her.

“Lata Didi is an emotion that lives within every singer and every listener. Her voice has been the guiding light for countless artists like me. Being part of Letters to Lata Didi and celebrating her legacy in this way is incredibly special and deeply personal," Shreya was heard saying.

Joining Shreya, acclaimed singer Javed Ali also took the audience on a nostalgic musical journey with his soulful renditions of classics such as "Woh Hain Zara", "Yeh Dil Tum Bin", and "Ehsaan Tera".

In the audience were several prominent names from the industry, along with members of Lata Mangeshkar’s family. During the event, the attendees even participated by sharing their own letters and memories with the late singer.

Back in February, Shreya recalled her primary meeting with Lata Mangeshkar during an episode of the singing reality show, "Indian Idol".

"Dear Lata Didi, like every singer, I too consider you my idol. Once it so happened that I was recording somewhere, and in that studio, Lata Didi also came to record. As soon as I came to know this, I was so scared that my focus was not at all, and the recordist only said, "let's do the recording tomorrow, go and meet Didi today". I ran to Lata Didi and wanted to say a lot, but before that, she said, "Shreya, I have heard your songs, you sing very well". So the first meeting with her was not a meeting; it was a darshan of Lata Didi for me," remembered Shreya.

