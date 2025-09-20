Shreya Ghoshal admits she has always been a fan of late Zubeen Garg's voice

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Singer Shreya Ghoshal has expressed her grief on the sudden passing away of the legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg at 52.

Paying her condolences, Shreya penned a heartbreaking note on her IG saying, "Truly devastated with the news Zubeen Garg! An iconic artist of our country, the mega star and a beautiful human being. I have always been a fan of his artistry, his voice(sic)."

Remembering their professional association, she added, "Had the greatest fortune of working with him on a few iconic Assamere songs. (Broken heart emoji). Rest in peace Zubeen dada (folded hands emoji)."

Earlier, singer Armaan Malik also decided to pay tribute to the late Assamese singer with his own rendition of one of his most beautiful tracks, "Mayabini Ratir Bukut".

Posting a video of him crooning the beautiful song, Armaan wrote on his Instagram, "Every visit to the beautiful state of Assam, I never failed to sing this song and dedicate it to the one and only Zubeen Garg. Today, singing it feels heavier than ever. Can’t believe he is no more and it breaks my heart that I never got the chance to truly know him properly, a wish that will forever remain unfulfilled. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and every soul who found life in his music (sic)."

"Rest in peace Zubeen da.. a legend gone too soon. Your beautiful voice will echo in our hearts forever," Armaan added.

Along with these two, many other members from the film fraternity offered their condolences to the loved ones of the musical legend.

For the unaware, Zubeen Garg left for a heavenly abode after an unfortunate scuba diving accident in Singapore. Although he was rescued from the water by the Singapore police and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, the doctors were unable to save him.

