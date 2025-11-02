Shraddha Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal hail Indian women's team historic win in World Cup 2025 Finals

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) The Diwali festivities culminated into grand celebrations as the Indian women's team registered a historic win during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Finals. As the team edged out South Africa in the Finals, held at the DY Patil Stadium in Nerul, Navi Mumbai, the celebrations erupted in the metropolitan core, the entertainment capital of India, Mumbai.

Bollywood also joined the celebrations in no time as Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, and Shraddha Kapoor celebrated the long-awaited win.

Shraddha took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a screenshot of the winning moment. She wrote, “For decades sirf parents se sunte thhe what 1983 felt like Humein humara yeh wala moment dene ke liye. Thank you girls A This is for generations”.

Actress Anushka Sharma, who was supposed to essay the Indian pace legend Jhulan Goswami in the shelved film ‘Chakda 'Xpress’, also wished the girls on their “momentous achievement”. The actress, who is also the wife of Indian batting legend, Virat Kohli, wrote on her Instagram Story, “You champions!! SUCH A momentous achievement”.

Vicky Kaushal, took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and lauded Indian batter Shafali Verma for her game-winning performance. He shared a picture of the cricketer, and wrote, “Made the game. Changed the game. What a rockstar! @shafalisverma17”.

Team India’s win in the finals has healed an entire generation, which has long endured and licked the wounds of ICC Men’s World Cup 2003, and ICC Men’s World Cup 2023. has lived through the dreams of ICC Men’s World Cup 2011, and ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2007, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, and as Shraddha said, heard legendary stories of ICC Men’s World Cup 1983.

The victory marks a new dawn in the era of women's sports, over the covers, and straight into the history books.

--IANS

aa/