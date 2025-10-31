Shraddha Das says the era of big launches and grand productions is over

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Actress Shraddha Das believes that the film industry has evolved beyond the traditional idea of big production launches.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, she said today’s actors must rely on talent, consistency, and self-driven opportunities rather than waiting for a grand debut to make their mark. When asked about her philosophy on sustaining success in an industry known for its unpredictability, Shraddha said she believes in consistent hard work and self-belief.

“Consistency. I’ve kept working—big roles, small roles, songs, second leads—everything. That’s the only way for an outsider. You can’t just wait for a grand launch by a big production. That era is gone. You must keep accepting good work, stay visible, and keep improving. Eventually, you reach your destination.”

Speaking about the factors she considers before signing a project, Das said that several elements play a crucial role in her decision-making. For her, the director tops the list, followed by the production house, the co-actors involved, and the strength of the script.

The actress mentioned, “Several factors matter to me. First, who the director is—that’s extremely important. Then the production house, the actors involved, and, of course, the script. I ask myself — is the script engaging me? Am I fully attentive while reading it, or does my mind wander? I also consider my character’s contribution — even if it’s a small role, does it make a difference to the story? That’s always been my priority. And, I must admit, I also notice how the project looks visually. (laughs).”

Shraddha Das is filled with gratitude as her latest web series, “Search: The Naina Murder Case,” boosts her to the first position on IMDb’s list of Popular Indian Celebrities. Talking about the same, she shared, “The journey has been very organic and natural. Initially, I was somewhere around one thousand four hundred, then I moved up to eighty-two with Khaki. After the release of Naina Murda, things changed rapidly — during the first week, I was at fifteen, the second week at four, and finally at one this week.”

“I don’t have any PR team or personal connection with IMDb, so it was truly surprising and overwhelming to witness such a massive leap. It made me realize that people genuinely appreciated my character, and I felt deeply grateful for that.”

Shraddha is known for her stint in movies like “Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji,” “Zid,” “Sanam Teri Kasam,” “Hosa Prema Purana,” and “Dracula 2012.”

--IANS

ps/