Shraddha Arya’s emotional birthday post for ‘sister’ Anjum Fakih encourages her to stay herself

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) TV actress Shraddha Arya took to social media to pen a heartfelt birthday wish for her sister, Anjum Fakih.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Arya shared a series of photos with Anjum and encouraged her to just be herself. In the photos, the duo, dressed in traditional outfits, could be seen striking different poses for the camera. For the caption, Shraddha wrote, “Aaj Mere Yaar ka Birthday hai… !!!! @nzoomfakih Bus jaisi hai tu vaisi rehna… Behna #HappyBirthday #BirthdayPost #Birthdaywishes #PreetaSrishti.”

Supriya Shukla also wished Anjum on her special day in the sweetest way possible. She posted a video where she is urging everyone to make her win the reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon. Alongside it, she wrote You are amazing I love you so much...Anjum.. You are for me.. What am I to you We both are unaware of it..Never tried..Won't you.. Without speaking.. Without telling.. You are always close to my heart Happy birthday to you...Live a lot.. Be happy... Fulfill all your dreams..Make a big name in life..Happy birthday anjum.”

Fakih, Shraddha and Supriya had worked together in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show 'Kundali Bhagya.’ In the daily soap, Shraddha essayed the role of Dr Preeta Arora Luthra, while Anjum played Srishti. Supriya Shukla played the role of their mother Sarla.

However, Anjum quit the show after six years. Speaking about her decision, she had said, "Kundali Bhagya and Shrishti have shaped me into who I am today. It has been an incredible chapter of my life, forging lasting friendships and imparting valuable lessons. The memories we created as a family are precious and extremely close to my heart. Playing Shrishti was a transformative experience, and I feel immensely proud when addressed as Shrishti rather than Anjum.”

“Kundali Bhagya' not only facilitated significant growth as an artiste but also connected me with an incredible fan base that supported me throughout. It served as a foundational experience, shaping me as an actor and providing opportunities for which I am forever grateful,” she added.

