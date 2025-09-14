Shraddha Arya wakes up to ‘swaying palms and sound of waves kissing the shore’ in Goa

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Popular television actress Shraddha Arya took to social media to share a glimpse of her family vacation in Goa.

She shared serene moments by the beach and her peaceful morning wake-up to the sound of waves gently kissing the shore. Taking to her Instagram handle, Arya posted a sweet video where she is seen enjoying fun moments with her husband Rahul Nagal and twins. From serene mornings by the beach to playful family time, the post beautifully captures their joyful getaway.

In the clip, the ‘Kundali Bhagya’ actress is seen enjoying pool time with her husband Rahul, along with glimpses of the beach and her beautiful surroundings. For the caption, she wrote, “Woke up to swaying palms, lush green gardens, and the sound of waves gently kissing the shore —Goa was nothing short of magical. A tropical paradise where nature and luxury meet, with the beach just steps away.”

Known for her striking presence on social media, Shraddha Arya had earlier shared a playful video, showing how she made it up to her husband, Rahul Nagal, after briefly ‘blocking’ him. The clip captured a sweet and humorous side of their relationship. On her Instagram, the actress shared a video in which she lip-synced to Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle’s popular track ‘Intaha Ho Gai Intezar Ki’ while Rahul drove the car. Shraddha was seen making goofy expressions throughout the video, with the text on the clip drawing significant attention from fans.

The text read, “Me singing love songs for him like I didn’t block him two days ago.”

On the professional front, the 38-year-old actress has appeared in several popular television shows, including “Ssshhhh…Phir Koi Hai,” “Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki,” “Tumhari Paakhi,” “Dream Girl,” and “Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki.” Her significant breakthrough, however, came with “Kundali Bhagya,” where she portrayed the character of Preeta Luthra.

