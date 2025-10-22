Shraddha Arya hits back at hater who trolled her for not revealing her babies’ faces

Mumbai Oct 22 (IANS) Television actress Shraddha Arya recently gave a befitting reply to an online troll who questioned and trolled Shraddha for not revealing her twin babies' faces and wanting to maintain privacy on social media regarding her children.

Sitting through the recent airport incident when Shraddha panicked on seeing media capturing her babies' photos, the troll called Shraddha out for panicking over the babies' photos' faces being revealed but also doing their photoshoot on the other hand. Shraddha reposted the comment on her social media story and responded sharply, writing, "Interesting."

Coming from someone who hides their own face, my dear. Full access to my baby's faces. Lol lol. You're too needy, needa. Correctly named." The actress's witty comeback drew praise from fans for how she handled the negativity with humour and grace. Shraddha has often maintained that she prefers to keep her personal life away from the spotlight.

But Arya does share special occasions often with the children in her social media without revealing their faces. Recently the actress marked a special milestone as her twins turned 10 months old. While maintaining the privacy of her children on social media without revealing their faces, she makes sure that she celebrates and shares special occasions of her twins on her social media account for her fans to see.

She celebrated the occasion with a crown-themed cake that read, Happy Tootsie 10. Going by the cake design, it seemed that the little ones are now entering their teething phase. Shraddha and her husband, Naval Officer Rahul Nagar, welcomed their twin babies, a boy and a girl, in 2024. The couple has been extremely protective of their kids and has managed to keep them away from the media glare since birth.

Shraddha tied the knot with Rahul Nagal in 2021 while at the peak of her career. A few weeks ago, the actress shared glimpses from a Goa vacation with her family. On the professional front, the actress rose to fame with the portrayal of her iconic character, Preeta, in the superhit show, Kundali Bhagya.

