Shraddha Arya has a blast at her all-girls trip with friends in Pattaya without her twin babies

Mumbai Feb 25 (IANS) Actress Shraddha Arya seems to be having a gala time at her much-needed downtime in Pattaya on an all-girls trip, away from her twin babies, daily hustle bustle and responsibilities.

Read More

The actress, who embraced motherhood a year ago, has been sharing videos and photos where she is seen unwinding and partying with her close friends.

Shraddha has been giving fans glimpses of her fun getaway through her social media posts.

In one of the videos shared online, the caption read, “This is what I meant when I said- GRAB it to go!”

From enjoying scenic outdoor moments with her friends to having a blast at a lively party venue, the actress is seen doing it all.

Dressed stylishly, the actress appeared relaxed and carefree as she hung out with her girl gang.

The actress a few days ago, was seen sharing a fun video on her social media as she was heading out for her all girls trip.

She had given her fans a glimpse of her early-morning travel mood. In the video clip, the actress was seen seated in a car, on her way to the airport. Shraddha had highlighted that even at 5 am and despite running on zero sleep, she was all thrilled and cheerful, excited about her holiday.

She wrote, “How do we look our freshest at 5am on zero sleep.. when it’s a Holiday flight. Proof that excitement > sleep.”

Shraddha and her Naval Officer husband Rahul Nagal, welcomed their twins, a boy and a girl, in November 2024.

On the work front, Shraddha continues to be one of the most popular faces on Indian television. Her portrayal of Preeta in the show "Kundali Bhagya" has not only earned her immense love but also a loyal fan base.

–IANS

rd/