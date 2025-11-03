Shooting of climax fight sequence of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu' begins!

Hyderabad, Nov 3 (IANS) If sources in the industry are to be believed, the unit of director Anil Ravipudi's eagerly awaited action entertainer, 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu', featuring actors Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara in the lead, has now begun shooting the climax fight sequence of the film.

Sources close to the unit say that the unit has begun filming the stylish climax action sequence featuring Chiranjeevi and a group of fighters in Hyderabad, starting from Sunday.

Sources claim the fight sequence being shot was unlike typical action sequences. "This sequence is crafted with a unique and visually captivating approach designed to impress audiences across the board. Renowned choreographer Venkat Master is supervising the action, ensuring every moment exudes precision," say sources.

With Chiranjeevi’s unmatched charisma and grace and Anil Ravipudi’s signature touch, the film is set to deliver a perfect and memorable end, they add.

The film has triggered great excitement among fans. It may be recalled that the makers had released the film's title teaser for Chiranjeevi's birthday. The teaser showed a smartly dressed Chiranjeevi arriving in a vehicle and being duly followed by a group of commandoes bearing weapons. The background music had the word Boss being repeated several times, giving us the impression that he heads an entity that specialises in providing security.

The film, which was initially being referred to as #Mega157, is being produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under the banner of Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments.

The film has triggered huge expectations as after 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' and 'Godfather', Nayanthara will be seen sharing screen space with Chiranjeevi for the third time in this film. One other reason for fans to be excited about this film is that actor Venkatesh plays a cameo in the film. This will be the first time that actors Venkatesh and Chiranjeevi will be seen appearing together in a film.

Director Anil Ravipudi, who recently delivered a huge blockbuster with his festival entertainer 'Sankranthiki Vasthunam', is directing this film.

Bheems Ceciroleo has been entrusted with the task of scoring music for this eagerly awaited entertainer while Sameer Reddy has been appointed cinematographer.

Editing for the film is by Tammiraju and A S Prakash its art director. S Krishna is the executive producer of the film, the story of which has been co-written by S Krishna and G Adi Narayana.

The film is scheduled to release for Sankranti 2026.

