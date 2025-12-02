Shooting for Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 3' wrapped up

Chennai, Dec 2 (IANS) If sources in the industry are to be believed, shooting for director Jeethu Joseph's eagerly awaited Malayalam film 'Drishyam 3', featuring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the lead, has now been wrapped up.

It may be recalled that Mohanlal had completed shooting for his portions for the film on Monday. A video clip of the actor cutting cake in front of the entire unit to celebrate the completion of his portions had gone viral.

A picture of the unit's clap board with the phrase 'Pack Up' is now doing the rounds on social media, with sources stating that the unit had indeed wound up the shooting of the film.

It may be recalled that Mohanlal had begun work on this film on the eve of receiving Indian cinema’s highest honour, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

The film, which is the third instalment in the highly rated franchise, was formally launched with a traditional puja ceremony that was held at a law college near Kochi in September this year.

Director Jeethu Joseph, addressing the media ahead of the launch, had revealed that 'Drishyam 3' would explore the next chapter in the life of Georgekutty, the iconic character played by Mohanlal in the film.

“The film focuses on what happens in Georgekutty’s life after four-and-a-half years. That is the crux of the story,” Joseph had explained.

Producer Antony Perumbavoor, a long-time collaborator of Mohanlal and a key force behind the success of the Drishyam series, said that the decision to move forward with the third installment came after extensive discussions.

“The phenomenal response to the first two parts convinced us that Georgekutty’s journey had more to tell. Only after detailed talks with Jeethu did we finalize this new version,” Perumbavoor stated.

The unit shot at a number of places including Thodupuzha and Vagamon, with the final five day schedule taking place at Ernakulam.

The Drishyam films have achieved cult status in Indian cinema for their gripping storytelling, intricate suspense, and Mohanlal’s acclaimed performance.

The first film, released in 2013, set new benchmarks in Malayalam cinema, while its sequel, released in 2021, drew record-breaking viewership both in theatres and on streaming platforms.

According to the producers, 'Drishyam 3' is slated for release in March 2026, and expectations are already sky-high among audiences across India and abroad.

--IANS

mkr/